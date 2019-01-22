Mitsotakis: ND will do whatever it can to prevent ratification of Prespa agreement

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday continued to declare his party's uncompromising position over the provisional Prespa agreement, saying the center-right party will "do whatever it can" to prevent its ratification by Parliament.

"...It's incomprehensible that we're also being called to this debate without the final, revised and codified text of the Skopje (fYRoM) constitution still not submitted to Parliament..." he added.

The agreement, which he called "bad" for the country, will come up for a vote by the 300-MP plenum on Thursday.