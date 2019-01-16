Hefty pay hikes for employees of greater Athens area water utility, union claims

Public sector-related spending hikes, amid the current election year, will reportedly come in the form of pay increases for employees of the greater Athens-Piraeus area’s water and sewerage utility (EYDAP), following an agreement this week between the company’s government-appointed management and the union representing the work force, the latter said.

According to the union (OME EYDAP), a supplementary collective bargaining agreement for 2018-21 foresees an increase in the minimum monthly to 970 euros, from the current entry-level 651.24 euros, while the daily rate for junior craftsmen is raised to 31.86 euros from 21.32 euros.

The development was reported by the union, as the ATHEX-listed utility has not issued an official statement.

According to the former, the 2,251-work force will gradually see a return of remuneration to pre-bailout levels over a three-year period, while a lump sum pension payment is also increased.

