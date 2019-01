Defense Minister and junior coalition partner Panos Kammenos on Friday said a scheduled and highly anticipated meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has been cancelled.

He made the announcement while heading to a parliament group meeting of his party’s six MPs, itself a closely scrutinized development, given that three or four of the party’s deputies appearing ready to support the ratification of the Prespa agreement and not “toe the party line” – i.e. Kammenos’ position.