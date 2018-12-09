Latest poll result cuts ND lead over SYRIZA to 4.7% points

A consecutive string of mainstream opinion polls - in the past year and a half - showing main opposition New Democracy (ND) party with or close to double-digit percentage point leads over ruling SYRIZA was broken over the weekend, with a poll in the Sunday edition of the government-leaning "Ethnos" newspaper showing only a 4.7-percentage-point gap.

According to the Kapa Research poll, center-right ND picked up 25 percent of respondents' preference to 20.3 percent for radical leftist SYRIZA.

Asked about the prospect of snap elections in 2018, 44 percent of respondents said early elections should come before May 2019, when European Parliament and local government elections are held in the country. Some 18 percent of respondents said general elections should be held in May as well.

In terms of other parties, the poll has ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) in third place, with 7.9 percent, followed by a social democrat grouping (Kinima Allagis) mostly coalesced around once formidable PASOK, at 6.4 percent. The Communist Party remains anchored at 5.6 percent.

No other party or grouping, including the current junior coalition partner, the populist-rightwing Independent Greeks (AN.EL) party, is given above 3 percent, the threshold needed in a general election (from valid votes) to enter Parliament.