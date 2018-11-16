Significant increase in number of US citizens studying in Greece through educational exchange

The number of Greek citizens studying in the United States increased by 3.3 percent during the 2017/18 academic year, while the number of US students in Greece increased 21.1% during the 2016/17 academic year, the US embassy in Athens announced on Friday.

Greece moved up four places and is now ranked 17th globally for study abroad destinations for US students, with 4,351 Americans studying in Greece for the 2016/17 academic year compared to 3,592 the previous year.

Of the 2,395 Greek students in the United States on educational exchanges during the 2017/18 academic year, compared with 2,318 the previous year, almost half (1,165) were enrolled in graduate programs, 742 attended undergraduate programs, and the rest attended other, non-degree programs.