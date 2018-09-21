Fraport Greece announces fee hikes next year at 3 airports whose upgrades will finish by end of 2018

Fraport Greece this week announced that it will increase fees at three airports whose upgrades will be completed by the end of the year, namely, at Hania, Kavala and Zakynthos. The hikes will take effect as of April 1, 2019.

Based on a concession agreement signed between Fraport Greece and the Greek state, the company can increase per passenger fee from 13 euros to 18.5 euros once agreed to upgrades are completed.

Pending hikes in the same fee is expected for the other 11 regional airports that the German-Greek company manages around the east Mediterranean country.

Completion of upgrades and renovations is certified by an independent engineering firm.