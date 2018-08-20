45 arrests in week at Crete airports for attempts to fly out of Greece with forged travel docs

Monday, 20 August 2018 15:01
UPD:15:05
Forty-five non-EU foreign nationals were arrested at three commercial airports on Crete between the Aug. 13 to 19 period on charges of attempting to fly to west and central European destinations with forged travel documents.

The "preferred" destination was Germany, followed by Italy, Belgium, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

Flying out of Greece with forged travel documents is a "pricey" method used by criminal rings to smuggle third country nationals to other parts of Europe from Schengen Pact member Greece.

 

