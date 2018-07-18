BoG: Greek primary budget surplus reached 6.494 bln € in H1 2018

The primary state budget surplus over the Jan-Jun 2018 reached 6.494 billion euros, according to provisional data released on Wednesday by the Bank of Greece (BoG).

The central government cash balance posted a deficit of 2.055 billion euros, compared with a deficit of 890 million euros in the same period of 2017.

During the first half of 2018, ordinary budget revenue amounted to 21.911 billion euros, compared to 20.336 billion euros in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure, including expenditure of about 672 million euros to cover arrears - compared to 799 billion last year - amounted to 24.520 billion euros, up from 23.962 billion euros in January-June 2017.