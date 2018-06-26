Tsipras in London's City: Time to exploit 'positive momentum' of Greek economy

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday called for the exploitation of what he termed as the "positive momentum" of the Greek economy in order to support the "dynamic recovery" of the thrice-bailed out country, reportedly in comments to executives in one of the world's financial and investment "Meccas", London's City.

According to government sources that referred, in detail, to the meeting, Tsipras said a recent Eurogroup "solution" for the Greek debt seals the "end of austerity programs in Greece, and opens a clear path for the future of the Greek economy and the country."

Tsipras will be received by UK Prime Minister Theresa May the same day.