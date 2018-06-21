Greek unemployment continues to ease in May 2018

The unemployment rate in Greece continued to fall in May 2018, compared to both the corresponding month in 2017 and in relation to the preceding month, April 2018, with official figures issued by a state agency listing 911,556 registered jobless people.

The figure includes people who have stopped searching for work via the agency's (OAED) services.

The unemployment rate for May is down by 1,962 people, in absolute terms, compared with the same month in 2017. Nevertheless, the figure was down by nearly 51,000 people compared to the previous month, given that seasonal hirings picked up steam in the country ahead of the intensive summer tourism season in Greece.

Despite the positive trend in jobless figure, the number of long-term unemployed continued to hover at high levels, as a significant number of people in this group - 60.45 percent or 486,346 - continued to be absent from the job market for more than 12 months.