Germany's Sigmar Gabriel the keynote speaker at Tuesday's SEV general assembly

Former German vice-chancellor and foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel on Tuesday will be the keynote speaker at the general assembly of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), Greece's largest employers' and industrialists' group.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will open the event, to be held at the Athens Concert Hall (Megaron), while Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos will also attend.

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the general assembly's delegates in the morning session.