Exarchou (AKTOR): The best time to be active in construction in Greece

This is probably the best time to be active in the sector of construction in Greece and Romania, where the AKTOR Group operates, the president and CEO of the Group, Alexandros Exarchou, said in the context of the CEO Initiative Forum.

Exarchou pointed out that the AKTOR Group of Companies is implementing its strategy with the aim of “building” its position in the market, in order to achieve sustainable growth even after the end of the decade, when the opportunities in the construction sector will be less.

For this reason, the AKTOR Group is already preparing and shielding itself for the next day in order to be properly positioned in the market. Exarchou underlined that this plan is based on three pillars that will come to support the constructions, which will continue to be the Group’s main field of activity.

Real estate

One pillar will be real estate, a sector in which the AKTOR Group has already extended dynamically, acquiring a large portfolio of 56 properties from the company PRODEA, worth 600 million euros.

Renewable Energy Sources

The second pillar is Renewable Energy Sources (RES), a sector in which the Group is proceeding with investments amounting to 1.4 billion euros for RES projects with a capacity of 1,300 MW, through the implementation of existing agreements for the acquisition and construction of RES projects until the end of 2027. It also plans to mature an existing portfolio of energy projects with a capacity of 1,300 MW until 2028.

The PPP and concessions industry

The third pillar that will bring synergies with construction will be the PPP and concessions sector, which is characterized by investments with a medium-term payback horizon, as there are some first years of construction intervening, where no operating income is generated.