Avokado: Innovation at the heart of Mytilineos

Avokado, a new and ambitious technology startup, was introduced to the Greek and international public on Wednesday, June 21, aspiring to change the way we use, produce and interact with energy.

The adoption of new technological solutions and especially Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a necessary condition for the implementation of the “green” energy transition. However, global supply is limited compared to the existing demand. Avokado comes to fill this gap, with solutions tailored to the needs of the global smart energy market.

With the support of Mytilineos Energy & Metals, Avokado promises through new and exciting services to create an energy future worth living. By combining AI, data intelligence and new technologies, such as Internet of Energy, Mobile, Social, Blockchain, it is reshaping the way we perceive energy supply and building “smart cities” for “smart citizens”.