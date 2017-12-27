Projected global, EU econ growth expected to boost rising Greek tourism sector

By A. Tsipmplakis

Expectations of another record-breaking year, in terms of Greece’s all-important tourism sector for 2018, appear bright at the end of this year, with a SETE Intelligence banking on, among others, a continuing rise in the world’s GDP.s GDP.

Citing the latest information by the EU and the IMF, SETE points to a forecast of a 3.7-percent global GDP rise for 2018, over 3.6 percent in 2017. In terms of major economies, GDP in the US is forecast to grow at 2.5 percent in 2018; 2.1 percent in the EU-28 and 6.5 percent in China.

Prospect for an even better tourism season in Greece in 2018 are also buttressed by continuing economic growth in major European countries and in the country’s immediate region, i.e Bulgaria, Turkey and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM).