Eurostat: Greek macroeconomic indices showing a return to normalcy

Greece's recession-battered economy is showing significant improvement in Stability Pact macroeconomic indices, 10 months before a scheduled end of the third bailout for the country.

According to Eurostat, the figures show a return to normalcy for the country, as foreseen by the Stability Pact.

Specifically, Greece appears to meet the target for an average three-year balance of trade deficit, posting a figure of 1 percent in its balance of trade, compared with GDP, while the maximum acceptable level is 4 percent of GDP.

In terms of productivity and competitiveness, the median nominal labor cost decreased in 2016, compared to 2013, by 3.3 percent.

A structural imbalance is considered as any labor cost increased by more than 9 percent.

Finally, in 2016 private debt was equal to 124.7 percent of GDP, when the maximum ceiling allowed is 133 percent.