Lampsa group purchases King George Hotel outright

Tuesday, 21 November 2017 19:20
UPD:19:36
The Lampsa group is the new owner of the building that houses the five-star King George Hotel on Syntagma Square in central Athens, after coming to terms with Greek lender Eurobank.

Lampsa already manages the hotel, which is adjacent to the iconic Grande Bretange, another hotel under the Lampsa brand.

In a press release on Monday evening, the company said Eurobank accepted an offer of 43 million euros for the property.

The hotel group has also announced a refurbishing plan for the King George, without mentioning numbers as yet.

