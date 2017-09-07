Macron from Athens: A vision for Europe, soothing words for hosts .... and a reminder to implement reforms

Thursday, 07 September 2017
UPD:22:45
V. Kostoulas
vkost@naftemporiki.gr

Emmanuel Macron spoke in Greek, with a French accent and a German tone.

He called the Greek crisis a European crisis.

He confidently said Greece was recovering.

Europe doesn't need the IMF, he persisted.

Extend debt relief to Greece, he advised the Eurogroup.

Pleasant words to his hosts' ears.

The segue was never far, however, from his statements, "Greece must implement its reforms".

Standing on the very spot where the ancient Athenians invented and tinkered with a new and unheard of form of government - democracy - Macron described his plan for a future Europe, a vision outlined with the Acropolis and the Parthenon as his backdrop.

Greece both figures in and ... is redundant in this vision - with German conditions and French balances. 
 

