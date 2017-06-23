Macron, Merkel happy no Greek issue on the agenda of latest EU summit

The fact that Greece wasn't on the agenda of Friday's EU summit in Brussels wasn't lost on German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who referred to "good news".

"We worked hard with Chancellor Merkel and that's why it's very good news," French President Emmanuel Macron added, speaking during a joint press conference with the German leader.

"I want to praise the recovery and reforms taken by (Greek PM) Alexis Tsipras ... we touched on the issue with Ms Merkel," the French leader said.

"The fact that we didn't have to deal with Greece is because solutions have been found," Merkel said.

In separate statements, Tsipras himself appeared buoyant over the fact that a Eurogroup meeting reached an agreement over the Greek issue, thereby not requiring that EU leaders themselves take up yet another round of discussion over a Greek bailout-related issue.