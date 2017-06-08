Govt to bring another round of 'prior actions' to Parliament; hours after 'non paper' denial

A draft amendment will be tabled in Parliament on Friday morning that includes the remaining “prior actions” demanded by Greece’s creditors in order to finally conclude the utterly delayed second review of the Greek program.

The announcement of a pending legislation comes less than 24 after the Tsipras government issued a “non paper” calling reports that it would submit just such a bevy of “prior actions” for ratification as baseless.

The prior actions, which previous reports put at 10, will be attached as a rider on an unrelated bill regarding fisheries policy.

Debate in the fast-track procedure is scheduled to conclude by 5 p.m. with a roll call vote set to wind up an hour later. The rush comes in hopes of meeting all demands ahead of a June 15 Eurogroup meeting, where EZ finance ministers will be called on to approve of the review and free up a loan tranche.

As expected the abrupt decision to bring more memorandum-related measures to Parliament in a last-minute fashion – and after denying press reports pointing to the development – generated a firestorm of reaction.

The Communist Party’s (KKE) deputies, for instance, said they would withdraw from the cursory debate, charging a coup-like procedure.