Privatization fund accepts 600-mln€ offer to extend Athens airport concession by 20 year

Greece's privatization fund (HRADF) on Wednesday announced that it has accepted an improved offer by the Athens International Airport SA (AIA), the company which manages the airport, to extend the current concession agreement by 20 years.

According to AIA, the improved offer reaches a total of 600 million euros, including corresponding VAT.

According to a relevant press release by the fund, its board of directors took into account two independent evaluations and the positive opinion of the board of experts.

The draft concession agreement extension contract will be submitted to the Court of Auditors for the anticipated pre-contractual audit.

The completion of the transaction is subject to approvals by the competent European authorities and the Greek Parliament.