Greek airports reported increased passenger traffic over the first quarter of 2017 by 6.6 percent, compared with the corresponding period of 2016.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, passengers reached 5.98 million, compared to 5.61 million in Q1 2016.

In terms of the number of flights, the number reached 60,009, of which just more than 36,000 were domestic flights, and the rest towards foreign destinations.