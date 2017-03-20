Registered unemployment in Grece up in Feb. 2017, compared to previous month

Registered unemployment in Greece again increased in February 2017 over the previous month, another negative development over the first two-months of a year touted as the beginning of an economic recovery in the crisis-battered country.

Specifically, the number of jobless people seeking employment increased by 0.77 percent, to stand at more than 935,000, according to the relevant Manpower Employment Organization (OAED).

On an even more ominous note, OAED said slightly more than one in two jobless people (53.7 percent) were long-termed unemployed, meaning 12 months or more.