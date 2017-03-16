Greek shipping registry falls to 3rd place internationally; still first in terms of tonnage

By L. Karageorgos

A negative milestone, after many years, was revealed this week with the announcement that the Greek registry of ocean-going vessels fell from first place, although the Greek-flagged fleet still retained first place in terms of tonnage (dwt).

In terms of the number of vessels those flying the Greek flagged – which in practically all cases are owned or controlled by Greek interests – comprised the third largest bloc, internationally, according to the Greek shipowners’ Committee in London.

Specifically, based on figures up until March 1, 2017, Greek-flagged vessels above 1,000gt reached 747 – which translates into 43,710,877gt and 75,209,907 dwt.

The figure is 62 vessels less than in February 2016.

First place is held by the Marshall Islands registry, a flag of convenience. The latter registry added 74 Greek-owned vessels. Second-place is held by the long-time flag-of-convenience registry of Liberia.