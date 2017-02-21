ΒοG: Current account deficit up in Dec. 2016

The Bank of Greece (BoG) on Monday announced that Greece's current account posted a deficit of 933 million euros in December 2016, up by 150 million euros, yoy.

The BoG said total exports of goods and services grew faster (10.0 percent) than corresponding imports (2.9 percent) and the overall balance of goods and services improved. By contrast, the primary and secondary income accounts deteriorated.

The full report by the BoG:

http://www.bankofgreece.gr/Pages/en/Bank/News/PressReleases/DispItem.aspx?Item_ID=5616&List_ID=1af869f3-57fb-4de6-b9ae-bdfd83c66c95&Filter_by=DT