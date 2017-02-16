Greece-based Taxibeat sold to mytaxi

Athens-based Taxibeat on Thursday announced the company's purchase by European multinational mytaxi, one of the best-known applications for electronic hailing of taxis, cabs and other hired vehicles in Europe.

No details over the purchase price were given.

Taxibeat was established in Greece in 2011, the brainchild of Nikos Drandakis.

The company's app is particularly popular in the greater Athens area and in a handful of municipalities in Peru, with more than 8,000 registered drivers and use by roughly 540,000 customers.

Taxibeat will be merged with mytaxi's platform over the coming months and use the latter's brandname.