Bloomberg: Athens hasn't completed 2/3 of prior actions for next loan tranche; fiscal targets cited for up to 2029

Two-thirds of the prior actions demanded by creditors from the leftist Greek government in order for the latter to sign-off on the next bailout loan tranche have not been implemented, Bloomberg reported on Monday, quoting an unnamed source.

The news agency said the source referred to a briefing paper discussed between Greek FinMin Euclid Tsakalotos and creditors last week in Brussels, where the former arrived to attend a Eurogroup meeting, among others.

Bloomberg said a series of commitments and assurances were then provided by the embattled Tsipras government that prior actions will be fulfilled, although creditors’ representatives reportedly countered that the latter’s proposals were not sufficient, another source claimed.

The text presented by the Greek side reportedly includes a commitment for a 3-percent annual primary budget surplus, as a percentage of GDP, and for five years after 2018; dropping to 2.5 percent for another five years, but with the specific target fixed at 2.3 percent until far-off 2029.