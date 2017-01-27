Surveyors' association: Latest govt initiative threatens to delay already sputtering land registry project

By T. Igoumenidi

An association representing agronomists and engineer/surveyors in the country this week warned that a government initiative to create yet another state-run entity, which will include the still under-development land registry and Greece's deed offices, would merely place more obstacles and create additional delay in finally finishing the registry.

According to the president of the group, known with the language-acronym PSDATM, the work towards finally completing a unified and functional cadastre in Greece will stop if the current organization, called the National Cadastre & Mapping Agency S.A., is merged into another entity, given that dozens of ministerial decisions will be needed.

Association president Michalis Kalogiannakis warned that there is no precedent in Greece for the merger of a societe anonyme - regardless of the fact that the primary shareholder is the state - into a legal entity under direct state control, management and ownership.

He also referred to a recent, lengthy and detailed World Bank report on the issue of creating a land registry in Greece, one of the few, if only, country in the developed world without one at present.