Commission refers to latest letter by Greek FinMin to creditors; mum on content

The European Commission on Monday merely reiterated that it wants a second review of the Greek program (third bailout) completed as soon as possible, with the relevant statement coming amid steppe up negotiations between Athens and its institutional creditors ahead of Thursday's Eurogroup meeting.

Spokesman Margaritis Schinas also said that the Commission's officials have seen a letter addressed to creditors by Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, although he declined to discuss its particulars.

Meanwhile, Greece's state-run news agency later reported that unnamed sources in Brussels called Tsakalotos' letter as a "good reference point". The same sources reportedly added, however, that more negotiations are necessary to conclude the now delayed second review.

In referring to the recent meeting in Davos, Switzerland between IMF managing director Christine Lagarde and German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble, the sources said the need for the Fund to remain in the Greek program was confirmed.