PM Mitsotakis in the United Arab Emirates

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is visiting the United Arab Emirates on Monday, where he will meet with the heir to the throne of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to government sources, the meeting marks the strategic nature of the relations between Greece and the United Arab Emirates, while it is reminded that this is the third time that the prime minister visits Abu Dhabi.

The same sources added that the meeting will seal their desire to deepen relations, especially in the economy and in key sectors for the Greek economy, such as RES, advanced technologies, industry, where there is great interest in investments from the UAE. This will be signaled by a series of agreements (9 in total) to be signed by the ministers who will accompany the prime minister.

The renewal of cooperation between the Hellenic Development Bank and the Mubadala Emirates investment fund, which is interested in investing in Greece, is of special importance.

The visit, at a critical geopolitical juncture due to the war in Ukraine, will confirm the strategic nature of the relations sealed in November 2020 with the signing of a Joint Declaration of Broad Partnership and Cooperation Agreement on Foreign Affairs and Defence.

The two leaders will adopt a Joint Declaration reaffirming the two countries' role in regional peace and stability and their strategic relationship, as well as the importance of good neighborly relations on the basis of international law.

