Green Tank: Βέλτιστη επιλογή για απεξάρτηση από το ρωσικό αέριο αποτελούν οι ΑΠΕ

Gas pipes are pictured at Austria's largest natural gas import and distribution station in Baumgarten May 2, 2014. Austria rescued Gazprom's South Stream pipeline project last month so it can bring its own gas from the Black Sea, a source told Reuters, which will be the first time the Russian gas exporter has agreed a competitor's gas access to its pipelines. Picture taken May 2. To match story ENERGY-GAS/SOUTHSTREAM REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader (AUSTRIA - Tags: ENERGY POLITICS BUSINESS)