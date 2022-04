ΥΠΕΞ Ρωσίας: Εχθρική κίνηση η απέλαση Ρώσων διπλωματών από την Ελλάδα - Θα απαντήσουμε κατάλληλα

💬 #Zakharova: On April 6, 12 diplomats from the @RFEmbassyGr and the @gksaloniki were declared “personae nоn gratae.”



☝️ Athens is wholly responsible for this hostile move.



❗️We will respond appropriately.



