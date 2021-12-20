Development Minister Georgiadis rules out a general lockdown

"We have ruled out a general lockdown," Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Monday in statements to ANT1 TV about the possibility of taking new measures against the spread of the coronavirus. He added, however, that relevant announcements will be made by the competent minister.

Regarding the energy crisis, Georgiadis pointed out that 1.1 billion euros have been spent to support households and businesses, while - as the prime minister assured Parliament - the support measures will continue and intensify in 2022.

Referring to figures for inflation released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), he said that the inflation rate in November mainly reflected rising energy prices, which drove up the prices of other products. He noted that the market in Greece is still operating competitively and prices remain at reasonable levels, with the assistance of inspection mechanisms.

Source: ANA-MPA