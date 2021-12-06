Pierrakakis: 557,000 third dose and 44,112 first dose vaccinations booked in the last three days

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis referred to high mobilisation in the vaccination system, speaking on Monday to SKAI TV.

Pierrakakis said that "557,000 third-dose appointments were booked between Friday (December 3) and Sunday (December 5) and 44,112 appointments for the first dose. I must also add that in terms of citizens aged 60 and over, 55,400 appointments have been booked since the day of the announcement of the additional measures. It was a large number of people that had not been vaccinated and after the announcement (for the obligatory vaccination) have booked their vaccination".

Source: ANA-MPA