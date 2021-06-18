DBRS: Primary scenario for Greece 5% GDP hike in 2021 and 2022

The DBRS credit rating firm forecast a 5-percent increase in Greece's GDP for 2021, the same forecast for 2022.

The forecast is part of the main "scenario" for the Greek economy, included in the ratings firm's report for the global economy.

Conversely, the worst-case scenario forecasts GDP growth at 3 percent this year, but falling flat in 2022, at 1.5 GDP.

DBRS estimates that the global economy is in a recovery orbit, led by advanced economies who have reported significant progress in vaccinations for Covid-19 among their general public.