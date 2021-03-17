Latest figures show Greece lagging in terms of participation in clinical studies

By A. Angelopoulou

Greece continues to figure in the lowest spots in the developed world in terms of attracting clinical studies, participants at a panel discussion organized by the Council of Competitiveness of Greece heard on Tuesday.

The advocacy organization (compete.gr) was founded nearly two years ago by a coterie of the country's biggest companies and business partners to promote policies that boost competitiveness in all fields.

According to figures presented at the online discussion, Greece's participation in global clinical studies ranks a paltry 0.67 percent, whereas reaching 1 percent translates into 10,000 patients receiving the latest innovative therapies.

The panel discussion was co-organized by the Athens medical school post-graduate program for new medicines and research.

Among others, participants included Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis and US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt.