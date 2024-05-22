Intrakat: Sustainable development a fundamental value and pillar of our strategy

Intrakat’s strong commitment to implementing sustainable practices across its entire range of activities is highlighted in the 2023 Sustainability Report, which was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), reflecting progress and measurable changes implemented by the Group in each of the Sustainable Development (ESG) pillars during the past year.

On the occasion of the publication of the sustainability report, the vice-president of the Board of Directors and managing director of Intrakat, Alexandros Exarchou, stated: “At the Intrakat Group, sustainable development is a fundamental value and a pillar of our strategy. We adopt solutions aimed at protecting the environment and promoting social well-being. We aim to strengthen the national economy and improve the quality of life, through the implementation of infrastructure, energy, communications, transport networks and building projects that serve the needs of users and society as a whole.”

The following are the main points of the report, as mentioned in a statement:

Supporting the Greek economy

In 2023, Intrakat more than doubled supplies from local suppliers (+126%). More specifically, it made 93.24% of its purchases from local suppliers, effectively supporting the Greek economy with purchases of 64 million euros in the regions where it carries out projects.

Major employer

Intrakat increased its staff by 62%, reaching 855 people (from 529 in 2022), contributing to the creation of new jobs. At the same time, it remained committed to promoting equality and inclusion, ensuring a safe and healthy working environment for all employees.

Responsible operation

Despite expanding construction operations, Intrakat achieved an impressive 43% reduction in waste generation compared to the previous year, producing around 400,000 tonnes less waste.

Intrakat supported Greece’s green transition, investing in Renewable Energy Sources, which reduce dependence on fossil fuels, contributing to the production of clean energy and the effort for sustainable development. In this context, it entered into an agreement with PPC Renewables for the joint development of a RES portfolio with a total capacity of up to 2.7GW and a potential investment value of up to 1 billion euros.

Responsibility for society

The Group actively supports the local communities in which it operates, creating jobs and implementing education and training programs. Intrakat recognizes the value of social contribution, financing initiatives for the protection of the environment, the promotion of arts and culture, the support of sports and social solidarity.