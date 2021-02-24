Enhanced supervision report: Athens will take 11 bln€ in stimulus, support measures for 2021

The ninth consecutive enhanced supervision report on the Greek economy, compiled by the country's institutional European creditors, foresees 11 billion euros in additional stimulus and pandemic support measures by Athens.

The report cites progress in achieving certain reforms, while also referring to a slow-down in reforms due to conditions created by the pandemic.

The total package of stimulus and support measures will reach 6.5 percent of GDP this year, down from 9.4 percent of GDP in 2020, the report states, while adding that the measures moved in the right direction, given their shoring up of employment.

Regarding a much coveted economic recovery, the report forecasts that a rebound will be anemic in the first half of the year.