Ruling ND fields 19.7%-point lead over leftist SYRIZA

Ruling New Democracy (ND) continues to field a double-digit percentage point lead over main opposition SYRIZA party in the latest opinion poll, which was unveiled on Thursday.

Specifically, the Marc poll gives the center-right party a 19.7-percentage point lead over leftist SYRIZA. The poll results were presented on the prime-time newscast of Athens-based Alpha broadcaster.

Interestingly enough, one in three respondents who identified themselves as past SYRIZA voters gave high marks to the current Mitsotakis government.

A majority of respondents desire dialogue with Turkey, while another majority also agrees with measures in place to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

In terms of numbers, when asked their preference for a political party if elections were held the next day, 39.2 percent of respondents picked New Democracy; 19.5 percent opted for SYRIZA.

Other parties received only single-digit support, with only three -- socialist KINAL, the communist party (KKE) and a populist-rightist formation -- polling above 3 percent, the figure needed in a general election (of valid votes) for entering Parliament.