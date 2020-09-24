Greek PM implores citizens wear masks, be vigilant against Covid-19 resurgence; specter of 'lockdown' on horizon

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday afternoon again took to the national airwaves in the country to beseech citizens to be vigilant against a flare-up of the coronavirus pandemic, thereby avoiding the implementation of even stricter measures.

A surge in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases - with the number now hovering between 250 and 400 on a daily basis - and with a commensurate hike in the number of infected people hospitalized in ICUs and related fatalities, have caused concern on the part of public health experts and government officials.

The dilemma for the Mitsotakis government is to avoid a full-blown outbreak of the pandemic in the country, while at the same time avoiding a "lockdown", which smothered the Greek economy in the spring and caused a wholesale disruption in people's day-to-day life.

Mitsotakis again advised citizens to adhere to all recommendations and measures, such as social distancing and hand-washing, but especially, to wear masks in all closed spaces, "until a therapy and vaccination is found", as he said.