The wine exports sector was mixed in 2019, showing reduced volume and value for exports to the EU, 16.09 and 9.38 percent, respectively, but higher sales to third countries, up by 6.31 in volume and 10.72 percent in value.

According to figures supplied by a central viniculture and wine-making cooperative, KEOSEO, the first six EU destinations for Greek wines - Germany, Cyprus, France, UK (prior to 2019), Belgium and the Low Countries - absorb nearly 90 percent of such exports.