Hard Rock appeal in Helleniko gaming tender reportedly dismissed by high court; sole offer now ready to open

An appeal by Hard Rock International against a decision to disqualify it from an international tender for the Helleniko casino concession has reportedly been thrown out by the Council of State, Greece's highest administrative court.

If confirmed, the ruling means that the winning bid for an integrated resort casino at the massive privatization and property development project in coastal southeast Athens will soon open. A consortium comprised of US-based Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment and Greece construction multinational GEK Terna was preferred in the international tender, remaining as the sole bidder after Hard Rock was disqualified.

A relevant competition committee established by Hellenic Gaming Commission had disqualified Hard Rock's offer for failing to comply with certain conditions in the tender file, with various media reports pointing to an erroneous date on the date of expiration of a letter of guarantee.