Severe rebuke by president of Libya's house of representatives against inflammatory deal signed by Ankara, Tripoli

Monday, 09 December 2019 18:56
UPD:19:44
Greece's Parliament president on Monday released a letter by his Libyan counterpart towards the UN Secretary General, demanding that the UNSC not recognize an agreement signed last week by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the head of an interim government (GNA) in Tripoli to demarcate exclusive economic maritime zones between the two states - a controversial accord that essentially "erases" all of the east Mediterranean's islands in favor of Turkey.

The letter, in English with subsequent a Greek translation, is signed by the House's president, eastern Libya politician and jurist Aguila Saleh Issa, and addressed to his Greek counterpart Costas Tassoulas.

Among others, the Libyan official refers to a baseless document, while lambasting Turkey.

The original letter is found here.

