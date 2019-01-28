Govt orders state entities to transfer cash reserves to central bank by March 1

With the Greek state's latest foray into money markets for its post-bailout borrowing needs, a decision by the finance ministry was published on Monday ordering all state entities to transfer their reserves to a special account at the Bank of Greece (BoG).

The move essentially aims to boost a more than 25-billion-euro "cash cushion" accumulated by the Greek state - from unused bailout loans extended by institutional creditors from the third memorandum - to more than 40 billion euros.

General government entities - organizations, agencies, utilities etc - are given 30 days to transfer their reserves, based on a decision published in the government gazette, signed by Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Chouliarakis.

