Karamanlis from Thessaloniki: We're all here to support a major election victory by ND

Former Greek prime minister Costas Karamanlis emphasized on Saturday, from Thessaloniki, that "we're all here for a major ND election victory", speaking before a scheduled address in the city by New Democracy (ND) party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The high-profile statement by Karamanlis, a one-time ND president and Greek premier between 2004 to 2009, was closely scrutinized and reported, as he has mostly avoided comments to the press and any appearances from Parliament's podium after 2009.

He remains a Parliament deputy, re-elected to the legislature in 2009, 2011, 2012 and again in the twin elections of 2015 on ND's ticket.

"We're all here to back our party in the battle for a major election victory, with the goal being an effective governance and robust growth, towards the benefit of all Greeks, and especially the economically weakest," he told reporters on the sidelines of the 83rd Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).