Passenger traffic at Greek airports between Jan-Aug 2018 exceeding 2017's figures by 9.9%

Passenger traffic at airports around Greece continued to grow in 2018, with the latest figures for the Jan-Aug period showing nearly 45 million people arriving or leaving by airplane.

The figures were released by Greece's Civil Aviation Authority.

The exact number is 44.45 million up until August 31, covering the peak tourism season in Greece, an increase of 9.9 percent over the corresponding period of 2017.

The total number of flights recorded at Greek airports exceeded 368,000, of which 139,061 were domestic and the remaining 229.520 international - also up by 8.7 percent from the same period in 2017.