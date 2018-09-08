Merkel in Skopje: 'Seize democratic opportunity to say what you think about your country's future'

The latest international leader to weigh in on the prospect of finally resolving the fYRoM "name issue" was none other than German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday, speaking from Skopje, in fact.

The German chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in the capital of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), the provisional name recognized by Athens, for talks with the country's Prime Minister, Zoran Zaev.

REUTERS/OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI

Merkel's very high-profile visit comes after similar trips to Skopje by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, on Sept. 6, and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz a day later.

The "Prespes (Prespa) Agreement" to resolve the "name issue" in favor of "Republic of North Macedonia" was signed by the two countries' respective foreign ministers in June, with a referendum in fYRoM coming this month, Sept. 30.

"This is a historic chance that a generation has only once; don't stay at home, seize the democratic opportunity to say what you think about the future of your country," Merkel said at a joint news conference with Zaev by her side.