Passenger traffic at Greek airports up to July 2018 exceeding 2017's figures

Increased passenger traffic at Greece's airports continued in July 2018, compared to the same month in 2017, with 3.83 million arrivals recorded last month, up by 9.8 percent from the corresponding month in 2017.

In terms of regions with the top tourism destinations in the country, the Cyclades islands posted an increase of 23.7 percent in July 2018 (yoy); 12.7 percent for the Dodecanese islands. The large island of Crete witnessed an increase of 9.2 percent in air passenger traffic last month.

Over the Jan-Jul 2018 period, 11.5 million arrivals were recorded at Greece's airports, an increase of 15.1 percent over the same period in 2017.

In terms of arrivals by land transports, a reduction of 2.1 percent was reported for July 2018 compared with the same month in 2017, or some 44,000 people less than in July 2017.

In terms of countries of origin of people arriving in Greece by road transports, an increase of 7.3 percent was recorded from Albania; 9.7 percent from Bulgaria. Conversely, arrivals in July 2018 (yoy) from the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) were down significantly, 16.2 percent; down by 8 percent from Turkey.

The lower figure for arrivals from fYRoM, in absolute terms, means that nearly 140,000 less entries were recorded in July 2018 from the corresponding month in 2017.

Overall for 2018, up until July, a small increase of 1.5 percent was reported for overland arrivals, or 95,000 more people than in the corresponding period of 2017