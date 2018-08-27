New high-end hotel, resort near Kavala, in N. Greece

By G. Hatzilidis

ghatzil@naftemporiki.gr

A new high-end resort at the Loutra Eleftheron site in the northern port city of Kavala is being built by the Harakidis group. The Elefthere Seaside Luxury Thermal Spa Resort, will cover 3.5 hectares in a local tract of 78.5 hectares leased by the company for 35 years.

The price tag for the project exceeds 30 million euros.

Harakidis won a tender for the project issued by the regional authority for eastern Macedonia-Thrace.

The resort will include a five-star hotel with 155 rooms, 13 luxury villas and state-of-the-art spa facilities.