Inditex (Zara) group sales in Greece at 480 mln€ in 2017

By S. Emmauil

semm@naftemporiki.gr

Spanish retail giant Inditex's sales in Greece increased by 4 percent in 2017, reaching 480 million euros, pooled by the seven brands active in the Greek market.

The figure bodes well for a further expansion by Inditex in the Greek market, led by the group's "flagship" Zara brand, both in the retail sector and via Internet sales.

The 4-percent increase in 2017 for Inditex's Greek operations comes after a brisker 9.5-percent growth in 2016 (460 million euros in turnover), although the slower rate of growth is assessed as coming from the fact that Internet sales were higher.

Online sales of products by Zara, Stradivarius, Bershka Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Ζara Home and Οysho, through e-shops affiliated with each brand, are exclusively controlled by the parent company in Spain, whereby country-to-country data isn't disclosed.