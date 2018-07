By N. Bellos

nbellos@naftemporiki.gr

The EU Commission's summer forecast for the Union's national and overall economies puts the annual GDP growth rate for Greece at 1.9 percent, rising to 2.3 percent in 2019.

The Commission's forecasts for Greece remain unchanged from May 2018.

The inflation rate in Greece is expected to increase by 0.7 percent in 2018, and by 1.3 percent in 2019.